Kerala Court Issues Warrant Against Yoga Guru Ramdev

In a significant legal development, a Kerala court has issued a bailable warrant against renowned Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balakrishna. The warrant pertains to a case involving misleading advertisements.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate II in Kerala has issued the warrant against not only Ramdev and Balakrishna but also Divya Pharmacy. This follows a petition filed by the Drugs Inspector, Palakkad, citing violations under the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

The court noted, "Complainant absent. All accused absent served. Bailable warrant to all accused," as per its order dated January 16. The next hearing is set for February 1, according to the Palakkad District Court's online records.

