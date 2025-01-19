Left Menu

Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Son Arrested for Father's Murder

The younger son of a studio owner in Jharkhand was arrested for conspiring in his father's murder. Driven by neglect and financial grievances, Rakesh Gorai hired contract killers to eliminate his father. The tragic family saga unfolded in Seraikela-Kharswan district, revealing deep-seated animosity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:49 IST
Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Son Arrested for Father's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the younger son of a Jharkhand studio owner has been arrested for orchestrating his father's murder. Police discovered that Rakesh Gorai, once known locally for his amicable demeanor, harbored resentment towards his father for neglecting his first family.

The plot thickened as investigators unveiled that Rakesh employed two contract killers to assassinate his father, Dilip Gorai. The brazen crime unfolded on January 13 at the bustling Chandil market when the duo on a motorcycle gunned down the studio owner.

Financial strain and a sense of injustice served as Rakesh's motive, given his father's preferential treatment towards his children from a second marriage. The unfolding of this family tragedy has left the local community in disbelief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025