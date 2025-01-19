Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Son Arrested for Father's Murder

In a shocking turn of events, the younger son of a Jharkhand studio owner has been arrested for orchestrating his father's murder. Police discovered that Rakesh Gorai, once known locally for his amicable demeanor, harbored resentment towards his father for neglecting his first family.

The plot thickened as investigators unveiled that Rakesh employed two contract killers to assassinate his father, Dilip Gorai. The brazen crime unfolded on January 13 at the bustling Chandil market when the duo on a motorcycle gunned down the studio owner.

Financial strain and a sense of injustice served as Rakesh's motive, given his father's preferential treatment towards his children from a second marriage. The unfolding of this family tragedy has left the local community in disbelief.

(With inputs from agencies.)