Israel's Release of Palestinian Prisoners: A Step Towards Peace

Israel has initiated the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners, a significant move following the safe return of three Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity. The release took place on Monday and comes after heightened tensions in the region.

A large bus transported the detainees, all of whom are reported to be women or minors, from Israel's Ofer prison, located just outside Ramallah in the West Bank. This transport marks a notable moment in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Authority's Commission for Prisoners' Affairs provided a list confirming the demographics of those released, detailing that their detainment was based on various security-related charges, ranging from stone-throwing to more severe accusations like attempted murder.

