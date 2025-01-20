Left Menu

Israel's Release of Palestinian Prisoners: A Step Towards Peace

Israel began releasing 90 Palestinian prisoners on Monday, following the return of three Israeli hostages from Hamas. A bus carrying dozens of women and minors left Ofer prison near Ramallah. They were held for security-related offences like stone-throwing and attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 20-01-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 05:20 IST
Israel has initiated the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners, a significant move following the safe return of three Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity. The release took place on Monday and comes after heightened tensions in the region.

A large bus transported the detainees, all of whom are reported to be women or minors, from Israel's Ofer prison, located just outside Ramallah in the West Bank. This transport marks a notable moment in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Authority's Commission for Prisoners' Affairs provided a list confirming the demographics of those released, detailing that their detainment was based on various security-related charges, ranging from stone-throwing to more severe accusations like attempted murder.

