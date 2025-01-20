Life Sentence for Kolkata Hospital Tragedy Sparks National Outrage

An Indian court ruled on Monday, sentencing Sanjay Roy, convicted of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, to life imprisonment. This verdict rejected demands from the prosecution for Roy's execution, citing that the crime was not among the 'rarest-of-rare.'

The tragic incident, which occurred at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparked public outrage and demands for increased security measures at public hospitals. The speedy trial, which involved the testimony of 51 witnesses, saw Roy maintaining his innocence, claiming he was framed.

The victim's family, along with many doctors, expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict and vowed to continue protests, urging the authorities to investigate further suspects under the suspicion of a larger conspiracy.

