Left Menu

Houthis Narrow Attack Focus to Israel-linked Vessels

Yemen's Houthis will restrict attacks on commercial ships to those linked with Israel following the Gaza ceasefire. The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center stated in an email that assaults on vessels from the U.S., Britain, or Israel will restart if these nations resume strikes on Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:59 IST
Houthis Narrow Attack Focus to Israel-linked Vessels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Yemen's Houthi forces have announced a narrow focus for their maritime attacks, targeting only Israel-linked commercial vessels in the wake of the Gaza ceasefire. This strategic decision was communicated by the Yemen-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC).

The HOCC, which serves as a liaison between Houthi forces and commercial shipping entities, emphasized that this policy would remain in place unless the United States, Britain, or Israel resume direct military strikes on Yemen.

In an email dated January 19, the organization clarified that if any such military actions were to be undertaken by these nations, the Houthis would not hesitate to reignite attacks on vessels associated with them, marking an escalation in a tense geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025