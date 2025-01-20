Tragic LPG Leak Claims Two Lives in Gujarat Labor Colony

In a tragic incident at a labor colony in Malia town, Gujarat's Morbi district, two men were found dead due to suspected asphyxiation from a leaked LPG cylinder. Police identified the victims as Kuldeep Churaman, 21, and Gopal Girdhari, 20, both originally from Jharkhand.

The bodies were discovered in their rented room at Mota Dahisara village by neighbors who then rushed them to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the medical staff declared them dead upon arrival, stating that asphyxiation was the likely cause.

Inspector Ratansing Gohil of Mali Milana police station reported that the men had used the cylinder to cook a meal before going to bed. Forensic examination confirmed gas leakage from the cylinder, which led to their untimely deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)