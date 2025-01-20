Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Trial in Army Officer's Disputed Rape Case

The Supreme Court has paused trial proceedings against retired Army officer, Capt Rakesh Walia, in an alleged rape case. Walia claims the charges are baseless and intended for extortion. He challenges the validity of multiple FIRs filed by the complainant, arguing they amount to vexatious prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:40 IST
Supreme Court Halts Trial in Army Officer's Disputed Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court intervened on Monday to stay the trial court proceedings against retired Army officer Capt. Rakesh Walia, who is facing charges in an alleged rape case. The bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Krishnan Vinod Chandran, has sought information from Delhi Police regarding any similar FIRs filed by the complainant against others, with a deadline for response by February 19.

Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, representing Walia, argued that the trial proceedings might lead to an infructuous outcome if not halted. Dubey claimed the FIR was lodged with malicious intent for monetary extortion, describing it as a case of 'sextortion'. The top court has issued notices to Delhi Police and the complainant, initiating an examination of Walia's plea.

The plea highlights that the complainant has filed seven FIRs against nine individuals, including Walia, over the last eight years. Walia, a 63-year-old retired decorated officer with significant medical issues, maintains he is the victim of legal abuse aimed at exploiting well-to-do citizens. The case traces back to interactions during the COVID-19 lockdown, involving alleged misconduct following a business meeting regarding promotional activities for Walia's book.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025