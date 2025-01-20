Supreme Court Halts Trial in Army Officer's Disputed Rape Case

The Supreme Court intervened on Monday to stay the trial court proceedings against retired Army officer Capt. Rakesh Walia, who is facing charges in an alleged rape case. The bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Krishnan Vinod Chandran, has sought information from Delhi Police regarding any similar FIRs filed by the complainant against others, with a deadline for response by February 19.

Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, representing Walia, argued that the trial proceedings might lead to an infructuous outcome if not halted. Dubey claimed the FIR was lodged with malicious intent for monetary extortion, describing it as a case of 'sextortion'. The top court has issued notices to Delhi Police and the complainant, initiating an examination of Walia's plea.

The plea highlights that the complainant has filed seven FIRs against nine individuals, including Walia, over the last eight years. Walia, a 63-year-old retired decorated officer with significant medical issues, maintains he is the victim of legal abuse aimed at exploiting well-to-do citizens. The case traces back to interactions during the COVID-19 lockdown, involving alleged misconduct following a business meeting regarding promotional activities for Walia's book.

(With inputs from agencies.)