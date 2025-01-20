Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Verdict in RG Kar Hospital Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment sentence awarded in the RG Kar hospital case, criticizing the Kolkata court's verdict.

Banerjee contended that the probe, forcibly transferred away from state police to the CBI, could have resulted in a death penalty if it remained in local hands. She accused the CBI of inadequately handling the investigation.

The chief minister affirmed plans to challenge the ruling in the Calcutta High Court, reiterating her demand for a death penalty in what she described as a 'rarest of rare' case.

