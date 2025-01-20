Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Verdict in RG Kar Hospital Case

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over a Kolkata court sentencing the convict in the RG Kar hospital case to life imprisonment, asserting that if the probe remained with the state police, a death penalty could have been secured. She plans to appeal the judgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment sentence awarded in the RG Kar hospital case, criticizing the Kolkata court's verdict.

Banerjee contended that the probe, forcibly transferred away from state police to the CBI, could have resulted in a death penalty if it remained in local hands. She accused the CBI of inadequately handling the investigation.

The chief minister affirmed plans to challenge the ruling in the Calcutta High Court, reiterating her demand for a death penalty in what she described as a 'rarest of rare' case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

