Leonard Peltier: Last-Minute Clemency Sparks New Beginnings

In a final act before leaving office, President Joe Biden has commuted the life sentence of Leonard Peltier, an indigenous activist jailed in connection with the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. Biden announced that Peltier, who was denied parole as recently as July, will instead transition to home confinement.

Peltier's conviction has been a focal point in the Indigenous rights movement for decades, a powerful symbol amid ongoing issues over Native American rights and federal relations. As an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Peltier was a pivotal figure in the American Indian Movement, noted for its historic 1973 occupation of Wounded Knee.

Convicted in 1977, Peltier's case has long been the subject of controversy amidst claims of falsified evidence. His newfound freedom marks a significant moment in a struggle that has defined a generation of activism within Indigenous communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)