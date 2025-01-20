Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Reclaiming Borders and Energy Independence

President Donald Trump, sworn in as the 47th U.S. president, plans to sign executive orders addressing issues like border security, energy crisis, and sex-related policies. His administration aims to end birthright citizenship, address energy independence, restore the death penalty, and strengthen national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, re-elected as the 47th President of the United States, is set to sign a sweeping array of executive orders fulfilling his campaign promises. These include tackling national security concerns at the southern border and addressing an energy crisis, as revealed by senior White House officials.

Key immigration reforms are expected, such as ending automatic birthright citizenship and reinforcing the border through military deployment and constructing the wall. The administration also aims to suspend refugee resettlement and re-evaluate policies affecting asylum seekers.

In energy policy, Trump plans to declare a national emergency to boost domestic production, especially in Alaska, enhancing the U.S.'s energy security. These initiatives are framed as necessary for both economic revival and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

