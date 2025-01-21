Left Menu

Tragic Love: Danish Sheikh's Demise and the Unfolding Mystery

Danish Sheikh, a 29-year-old man from Kota, Rajasthan, allegedly died after consuming poison due to unrequited love. His death raised allegations against a woman and her brother for fabricating a false theft case. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:35 IST
A 29-year-old man has died after allegedly ingesting poison in Chechat town, Kota district, Rajasthan, police reported on Monday. The incident is suspected to be linked to an unrequited love affair.

Danish Sheikh reportedly consumed the poisonous substance at his home on Sunday night. His family rushed him to a local hospital, which referred him to the Jhalawar district hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the poison early Monday morning.

It is alleged that Sheikh blamed a woman he was in love with and her brother for concocting a false accusation of phone theft against him. Chechat SHO Rajendra Prasad Meena emphasized that these allegations are currently under investigation. The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for further inquiry and handed over Sheikh's body to his family after a post-mortem examination.

