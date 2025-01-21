Left Menu

Resilience Amid Ruins: Gaza's Unyielding Struggle

Following a ceasefire, Hamas remains in power in Gaza despite a devastating 15-month war with Israel. As Israel failed to remove the group, the region teeters on the brink of renewed conflict. Humanitarian aid flows, but Gaza struggles with vast destruction and ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:38 IST
Resilience Amid Ruins: Gaza's Unyielding Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In the aftermath of a ceasefire, Gaza's landscape bears witness to one of the deadliest conflicts in recent memory. However, the militant group Hamas has resurfaced, maintaining its grip over the territory even as the region appears in ruins.

Despite Israel deploying extensive military force, it did not succeed in ousting Hamas, a key objective of its prolonged campaign. The coastal enclave now stands at a crossroads, with prospects of new hostilities looming if promises of humanitarian aid and conditions of the ceasefire fail.

Amid this backdrop, the resilience of Hamas is evident, commanding control with an institutional presence while navigating political complexities. Yet, the question of long-term stability and peace remains as the political landscape continues to evolve with no alternative Palestinian governance in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025