Resilience Amid Ruins: Gaza's Unyielding Struggle
Following a ceasefire, Hamas remains in power in Gaza despite a devastating 15-month war with Israel. As Israel failed to remove the group, the region teeters on the brink of renewed conflict. Humanitarian aid flows, but Gaza struggles with vast destruction and ongoing tensions.
- Country:
- Israel
In the aftermath of a ceasefire, Gaza's landscape bears witness to one of the deadliest conflicts in recent memory. However, the militant group Hamas has resurfaced, maintaining its grip over the territory even as the region appears in ruins.
Despite Israel deploying extensive military force, it did not succeed in ousting Hamas, a key objective of its prolonged campaign. The coastal enclave now stands at a crossroads, with prospects of new hostilities looming if promises of humanitarian aid and conditions of the ceasefire fail.
Amid this backdrop, the resilience of Hamas is evident, commanding control with an institutional presence while navigating political complexities. Yet, the question of long-term stability and peace remains as the political landscape continues to evolve with no alternative Palestinian governance in sight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
