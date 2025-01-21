Left Menu

Hope Dashed at the Border: Tijuana Migrants Face New Setbacks

Nidia Montenegro is one of many migrants affected by the sudden cancellation of U.S. asylum appointments via the CBP One app, following President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the southern border. Her hopes of reuniting with her son in New York have been dashed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:25 IST
Hope Dashed at the Border: Tijuana Migrants Face New Setbacks

Nidia Montenegro, a Venezuelan migrant, faced a devastating setback as her U.S. asylum appointment was abruptly canceled. Montenegro, who survived a kidnapping and made it to Tijuana to be reunited with her son, was affected by a sudden decision from U.S. authorities under President Trump's border policy changes.

Montenegro was among thousands of migrants attempting to legally enter the U.S. via scheduled appointments using the CBP One app. However, a national emergency declaration led to the app's shutdown, leaving migrants in uncertainty and disappointment. In shelters, migrants reacted with disbelief and frustration as their plans were halted.

Montenegro's journey, tracked by Reuters, highlights the complexities of migrant experiences and the impact of U.S. policy changes. Despite the setback, Montenegro clings to hope amidst the challenges, emphasizing her determination to attend her appointment as she navigates this trying situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025