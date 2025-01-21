Hope Dashed at the Border: Tijuana Migrants Face New Setbacks

Nidia Montenegro, a Venezuelan migrant, faced a devastating setback as her U.S. asylum appointment was abruptly canceled. Montenegro, who survived a kidnapping and made it to Tijuana to be reunited with her son, was affected by a sudden decision from U.S. authorities under President Trump's border policy changes.

Montenegro was among thousands of migrants attempting to legally enter the U.S. via scheduled appointments using the CBP One app. However, a national emergency declaration led to the app's shutdown, leaving migrants in uncertainty and disappointment. In shelters, migrants reacted with disbelief and frustration as their plans were halted.

Montenegro's journey, tracked by Reuters, highlights the complexities of migrant experiences and the impact of U.S. policy changes. Despite the setback, Montenegro clings to hope amidst the challenges, emphasizing her determination to attend her appointment as she navigates this trying situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)