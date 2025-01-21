Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Trial Unfolds

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend his Constitutional Court impeachment hearing. The trial follows his detention under criminal investigations related to accusations of marshaling insurrection. Legal teams argue political motivations behind his impeachment, while public security measures tighten amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:50 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Trial Unfolds

In a pivotal moment for South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces the Constitutional Court on Tuesday in his impeachment trial, where he could address constitutional violations linked to a failed martial law attempt.

Yoon, in detention since last week, is embroiled in a separate investigation over accusations of leading an insurrection. His legal team denies these charges, suggesting the impeachment is politically driven.

As tensions rise, both legal and public security measures intensify, with significant police presence around the central Seoul court set to hear Yoon's case, reflecting the trial's profound national implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025