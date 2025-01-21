High-Stakes Showdown: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Trial Unfolds

In a pivotal moment for South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces the Constitutional Court on Tuesday in his impeachment trial, where he could address constitutional violations linked to a failed martial law attempt.

Yoon, in detention since last week, is embroiled in a separate investigation over accusations of leading an insurrection. His legal team denies these charges, suggesting the impeachment is politically driven.

As tensions rise, both legal and public security measures intensify, with significant police presence around the central Seoul court set to hear Yoon's case, reflecting the trial's profound national implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)