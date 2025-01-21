High-Stakes Showdown: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Trial Unfolds
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend his Constitutional Court impeachment hearing. The trial follows his detention under criminal investigations related to accusations of marshaling insurrection. Legal teams argue political motivations behind his impeachment, while public security measures tighten amid heightened tensions.
In a pivotal moment for South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol faces the Constitutional Court on Tuesday in his impeachment trial, where he could address constitutional violations linked to a failed martial law attempt.
Yoon, in detention since last week, is embroiled in a separate investigation over accusations of leading an insurrection. His legal team denies these charges, suggesting the impeachment is politically driven.
As tensions rise, both legal and public security measures intensify, with significant police presence around the central Seoul court set to hear Yoon's case, reflecting the trial's profound national implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battles: Power Struggles and Controversy Surrounding Yoon Suk Yeol's Martial Law Probe
Andhra Pradesh Political Controversy: Vijaysai Reddy vs. CID
Political Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks
Political Controversy Erupts Amidst Tragic Suicides
South Korea's Tumultuous Political Crisis: From Martial Law to Impeachment