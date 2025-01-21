Left Menu

Gangland Rivalry: The Violent End of Sumit Jandiyal

Sumit Jandiyal, a key figure of a criminal gang in Vijaypur, was shot dead by three members of a rival gang. The assailants fled on a commandeered two-wheeler, and a police operation is underway. Officials confirm it is a gang-related incident rather than a terrorist act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of gang-related violence, Sumit Jandiyal, a 37-year-old known to be a prominent member of the Gataru gang, was shot dead by three members of a rival group on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place in full view of the public, with the attackers fleeing the scene on a commandeered two-wheeler. Despite being rushed to Government Medical College hospital, Jandiyal was declared dead on arrival, confirming the fatal nature of the attack.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain stated, "It is a gang war. Members of a rival gang fired on him. It is not a terrorist incident, but a case of rivalry." The police have initiated an investigation to apprehend the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

