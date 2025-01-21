Left Menu

A Cultural Exchange and Crisis Addressing in the Heart of Sikkim

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Dr Arvind Panagariya, visited North Sikkim's Lachung. They engaged with army officials and the local community, addressing concerns over infrastructure after last year's flood. The cultural event highlighted the region's heritage while emphasizing urgent calls for disaster preparedness and reconstruction.

A Cultural Exchange and Crisis Addressing in the Heart of Sikkim
Finance Commission
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, arrived in scenic Lachung town, North Sikkim, as part of their visit to the Himalayan state.

The team visited Katao valley and were received by Major Kiran Chauhan of the 10 Jakli Unit of the army. The delegation's visit continued at Dzumsa Hall in Lachung, where they held an interactive session with the local community.

A vibrant cultural show featuring four distinct dances performed by local artists from Lachung Dzumsa honored the visitors. Community leader Sonam Norgay Lachungpa raised concerns over humanitarian and infrastructural crises post last year's flood. Issues such as road and bridge reconstruction and disaster preparedness were discussed, with the Finance Commission assuring consideration of these pressing matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

