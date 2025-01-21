Left Menu

Delhi Government Enforces Dry Days During Assembly Elections

The Delhi government announced the closure of liquor shops and establishments serving alcohol from February 3 to February 5, and again on February 8 due to the assembly election voting and result days. A notice stipulated dry days as per Excise Rules-2010 for various licenses.

Updated: 21-01-2025 22:23 IST
Delhi Government Enforces Dry Days During Assembly Elections
The Delhi government has mandated a halt on alcohol sales at liquor outlets, hotels, and other establishments from February 3 to 5 and again on February 8, coinciding with the city's assembly elections. This announcement aims to observe 'dry days' during the election period.

A recent gazette notification by the Delhi excise commissioner outlined these measures under the Excise Rules-2010, covering voting day for the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the subsequent counting day. The directive is targeted at maintaining decorum during these crucial democratic processes.

Even non-proprietary clubs and star hotels, which may have different license categories, are required to comply with the ban on liquor service and sales during these designated dates, ensuring wide applicability and strict adherence to the election code of conduct.

