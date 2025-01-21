Bribe Bust: Constable Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau

A head constable posted at Faridabad's Dabua police station has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after being caught red-handed accepting a bribe.

The constable is accused of demanding a bribe to secure bail for a person involved in an assault case, according to reports from the complainant. Allegedly, the constable had already received some payment and was requesting additional money.

Responding to the complaint, the ACB instructed the complainant to provide the demanded sum. During this staged transaction on Monday, ACB officials apprehended the constable. The ACB has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Faridabad police station as part of the inquiry.

