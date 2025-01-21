Left Menu

Bribe Bust: Constable Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a head constable from Dabua police station in Faridabad for accepting a bribe. The constable allegedly demanded money to facilitate bail for an assault case accused. An ACB operation caught the constable in the act, leading to an FIR against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:30 IST
Bribe Bust: Constable Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A head constable posted at Faridabad's Dabua police station has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after being caught red-handed accepting a bribe.

The constable is accused of demanding a bribe to secure bail for a person involved in an assault case, according to reports from the complainant. Allegedly, the constable had already received some payment and was requesting additional money.

Responding to the complaint, the ACB instructed the complainant to provide the demanded sum. During this staged transaction on Monday, ACB officials apprehended the constable. The ACB has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Faridabad police station as part of the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

