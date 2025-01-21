Bribe Bust: Constable Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a head constable from Dabua police station in Faridabad for accepting a bribe. The constable allegedly demanded money to facilitate bail for an assault case accused. An ACB operation caught the constable in the act, leading to an FIR against him.
- Country:
- India
A head constable posted at Faridabad's Dabua police station has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after being caught red-handed accepting a bribe.
The constable is accused of demanding a bribe to secure bail for a person involved in an assault case, according to reports from the complainant. Allegedly, the constable had already received some payment and was requesting additional money.
Responding to the complaint, the ACB instructed the complainant to provide the demanded sum. During this staged transaction on Monday, ACB officials apprehended the constable. The ACB has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Faridabad police station as part of the inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allu Arjun's Courthouse Drama: Bail, Support for Victim's Family Amidst Tragic Incident
SC directs self-styled godman Asaram to not meet his followers after he is released on interim bail.
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Asaram on Medical Grounds
SC grants interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram on medical grounds till March 31 in 2013 rape case.
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Asaram Bapu on Medical Grounds