Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire Engulfs Bolu Mountain Ski Resort
A devastating fire at Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains claimed 76 lives and injured many. Guests were forced to flee perilously to escape the blaze, evoking a national mourning. Authorities are investigating the cause while DNA tests are ongoing to identify victims.
A catastrophic fire broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains, resulting in the deaths of 76 people and injuries to many others. As flames engulfed the hotel swiftly, guests were forced to jump from windows to escape.
The fire ignited around 3:30 a.m. on the restaurant floor of the 12-storey building. Desperate attempts to flee included using makeshift ropes from bed sheets. The incident prompted President Tayyip Erdogan to declare a national day of mourning.
With 238 guests inside during a busy ski holiday period, the Interior Minister announced the fire extinguished by afternoon. An investigation is underway, and police have detained nine people to uncover the cause of this tragic event.
