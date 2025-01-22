Left Menu

Security Forces Clash with Maoists in Jharkhand: Two Dead

In Jharkhand's Bokaro district, two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Wednesday morning. The encounter occurred in the Penk Narayanpur police station area, with a significant arsenal, including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, recovered. A search operation remains ongoing in the region.

Updated: 22-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:18 IST
In a significant confrontation, security forces engaged in a gunfight with Maoists, resulting in the deaths of two militants in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The clash unfolded early Wednesday morning in the Penk Narayanpur area.

Authorities have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, featuring advanced weaponry like AK-47s and INSAS rifles. This recovery underscores the critical nature of the ongoing security operation in the region.

A senior police official emphasized that a search operation is still actively underway, suggesting that the situation remains fluid as security forces strive to consolidate their control over the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

