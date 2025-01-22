Security Forces Clash with Maoists in Jharkhand: Two Dead

In a significant confrontation, security forces engaged in a gunfight with Maoists, resulting in the deaths of two militants in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The clash unfolded early Wednesday morning in the Penk Narayanpur area.

Authorities have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, featuring advanced weaponry like AK-47s and INSAS rifles. This recovery underscores the critical nature of the ongoing security operation in the region.

A senior police official emphasized that a search operation is still actively underway, suggesting that the situation remains fluid as security forces strive to consolidate their control over the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)