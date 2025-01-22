Left Menu

Cybercriminals Arrested in Dhanbad: A Racket Uncovered

Six cybercriminals from Telangana and Bihar were apprehended in Dhanbad for defrauding people by promising loans. The police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, and documents. They operated from a rented house in Joraphatak. Authorities continue to investigate the extent of their fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:42 IST
Cybercriminals Arrested in Dhanbad: A Racket Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Dhanbad's Jharkhand district have arrested six individuals allegedly involved in cybercrime activities. Among them, four hail from Telangana, while two are from Bihar, according to local authorities.

The group was nabbed on Wednesday, with police recovering a trove of evidence including 13 mobile phones, 14 SIM cards, and numerous documents. Deputy Superintendent of Police (cyber) Sanjeev Kumar confirmed the arrests and revealed that the group operated out of a rented residence in the Joraphatak area, under the jurisdiction of Dhansar Police Station.

Investigators state that the suspects were duping unsuspecting victims under the guise of loan providers. This detainment marks a crucial step in curbing cyber fraud, as police continue to investigate the scope of their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025