Cybercriminals Arrested in Dhanbad: A Racket Uncovered

In a significant breakthrough, police in Dhanbad's Jharkhand district have arrested six individuals allegedly involved in cybercrime activities. Among them, four hail from Telangana, while two are from Bihar, according to local authorities.

The group was nabbed on Wednesday, with police recovering a trove of evidence including 13 mobile phones, 14 SIM cards, and numerous documents. Deputy Superintendent of Police (cyber) Sanjeev Kumar confirmed the arrests and revealed that the group operated out of a rented residence in the Joraphatak area, under the jurisdiction of Dhansar Police Station.

Investigators state that the suspects were duping unsuspecting victims under the guise of loan providers. This detainment marks a crucial step in curbing cyber fraud, as police continue to investigate the scope of their operations.

