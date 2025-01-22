Left Menu

Life Sentence for House Help in Jalna Murder Case

A Maharashtra court has sentenced a house help to life imprisonment for murdering his employer, the wife of a local businessman, in 2021. The incident occurred during a domestic dispute. The accused, Bhimrao Dhande, attacked his employer with a knife, leading to a conviction based on testimonies from 22 witnesses.

Updated: 22-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A court in Maharashtra's Jalna city has sentenced a 64-year-old house help to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of his employer. The judgement was delivered by Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Varsha Mohite, targeting Bhimrao Dhande for the murder of Sangita Lahoti, wife of businessman Alokchand Lahoti.

According to special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, the attack occurred during a puja session in the residence. Earlier tensions had escalated when Dhande pelted stones at the property following an altercation, leading to injuries and broken windowpanes.

The culmination of events saw Dhande lock himself in the house and stab Sangita Lahoti multiple times. Dhande then attempted suicide via poison ingestion. His motive stemmed from being prohibited to share personal details about the Lahoti family. The court case concluded with 22 witnesses corroborating the account of events.

