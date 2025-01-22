Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust in Northeast: 32 Kg Meth Tablets Seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 32 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 32 crore from Assam and Tripura, arresting three people. This operation highlights a significant drug smuggling trend in India's Northeast, with a total of 231 kg methamphetamine tablets seized this fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant breakthrough, seizing 32 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 32 crore in operations across Assam and Tripura. Three individuals were arrested as part of the two cases, showcasing a steep rise in drug smuggling activities in India's Northeast region.

In Assam's Cachar District, DRI officials, assisted by Assam Rifles, intercepted 26 kg of methamphetamine tablets smuggled through the India-Myanmar border. The contraband, concealed in a specially designed cavity of an Ashok Leyland truck, is estimated to be worth Rs 26 crore in the international market.

A separate seizure in Agartala, Tripura, unearthed 6 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 6 crore, hidden beneath a truck's dashboard. The DRI has recorded 36 smuggling cases in the current fiscal year, seizing over 355 crore worth of contraband, shedding light on a growing trend of drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

