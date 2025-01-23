Left Menu

Tragedy at Antioch High: The Impact of Another School Shooting

A tragic shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville led to the death of a female student and the injury of another. The 17-year-old shooter, also a student at the school, later died by suicide. Parents patiently awaited reunification, emphasizing the ongoing school safety concerns.

Updated: 23-01-2025 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating incident unfolded at Antioch High School in Nashville, where a female student was killed, and another was injured in a school cafeteria shooting. The 17-year-old shooter, who was also a student, ended his own life after the tragic event, as reported by Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron.

The injured student sustained a graze wound. Meanwhile, another student received treatment at Vanderbilt Pediatrics for an eye injury unrelated to the gunfire. Two school resource officers were present in the building but were unable to intervene before the shooting ceased.

The school, housing around 2,000 students, facilitated reunification at a nearby hospital where worried parents gathered. Concerns persist as school shootings remain prevalent, especially in Nashville, where earlier this year, another shooting claimed six lives at The Covenant School.

(With inputs from agencies.)

