Capitol Heroes: Officers Vow to Continue Battle for Justice
Two officers express anger and exhaustion in a news conference after former President Trump pardoned their attackers from the January 6 riot. Metropolitan officer Daniel Hodges and former Capitol officer Harry Dunn pledge to continue speaking out, despite the immense physical and emotional challenges they face.
- Country:
- United States
In a poignant assembly at the Capitol, two officers who defended against the January 6 riot expressed their frustration. They declared their commitment to continue speaking despite President Trump's pardons for their attackers.
Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, still recovering from injuries sustained during the assault, emphasized his determination to protect the nation, describing the horrifying day as one where he was 'beaten, crushed, kicked, punched, surrounded.'
Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn reinforced their resolve, stating, 'I'm not going away.' Both officers highlighted their ongoing mission against all odds to seek justice and maintain the integrity of their duty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico
The Peril of Paris: Trump's Climate Challenge Looms Large
Trump's Stern Warning to Hamas: Hostage Release by Jan 20 or Chaos Looms
Stock Futures Dip Amid Speculation of Trump’s Economic Emergency
Trump's Tariff Takeover: An Economic Emergency in the Making?