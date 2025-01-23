Capitol Heroes: Officers Vow to Continue Battle for Justice

In a poignant assembly at the Capitol, two officers who defended against the January 6 riot expressed their frustration. They declared their commitment to continue speaking despite President Trump's pardons for their attackers.

Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, still recovering from injuries sustained during the assault, emphasized his determination to protect the nation, describing the horrifying day as one where he was 'beaten, crushed, kicked, punched, surrounded.'

Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn reinforced their resolve, stating, 'I'm not going away.' Both officers highlighted their ongoing mission against all odds to seek justice and maintain the integrity of their duty.

