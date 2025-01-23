Kejriwal's Ambitious Plan to Eradicate Unemployment in Delhi

With the Delhi assembly elections looming, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has made a bold promise to tackle unemployment in the capital. Speaking via video message, Kejriwal underscored his commitment to creating jobs for the youth.

Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, has prioritized employment generation. He highlighted his party's achievements in Punjab, where the AAP managed to provide 48,000 government jobs and over 300,000 private-sector positions for young people.

The Delhi polls, set for February 5 with results on February 8, present a critical challenge for the AAP as it seeks a third consecutive term against a competitive BJP. Voters will weigh Kejriwal's promises against the opposition's campaign efforts.

