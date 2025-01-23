Kejriwal's Ambitious Plan to Eradicate Unemployment in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, has pledged to eliminate unemployment in Delhi within five years. Emphasizing job creation as his top priority, he cites the AAP's successful track record in Punjab. Kejriwal is aiming for a third term amidst stiff competition from the BJP in the upcoming elections.
With the Delhi assembly elections looming, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has made a bold promise to tackle unemployment in the capital. Speaking via video message, Kejriwal underscored his commitment to creating jobs for the youth.
Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, has prioritized employment generation. He highlighted his party's achievements in Punjab, where the AAP managed to provide 48,000 government jobs and over 300,000 private-sector positions for young people.
The Delhi polls, set for February 5 with results on February 8, present a critical challenge for the AAP as it seeks a third consecutive term against a competitive BJP. Voters will weigh Kejriwal's promises against the opposition's campaign efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
