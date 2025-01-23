MP Rashid Engineer's Bail Plea Entangles in Bureaucratic Delay

The legal proceedings surrounding Rashid Engineer, a Jammu and Kashmir MP, have reached a stalemate as the Delhi High Court sought the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) response to his bail plea. The case, centered on allegations of terror funding, has faced delays amid jurisdictional disputes.

Represented by senior advocate N Hariharan, Engineer's plea argues for expedited court proceedings as the continued custody leaves his parliamentary constituency unrepresented. The legal ambiguity over jurisdiction has added complexity, causing a prolonged delay in the trial process.

The NIA, along with the Enforcement Directorate, has pursued cases linking Engineer to high-profile figures like Hafiz Saeed. Awaiting the court's directive, Rashid remains detained under charges related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)