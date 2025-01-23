Left Menu

MP Rashid Engineer's Bail Plea Entangles in Bureaucratic Delay

The Delhi High Court has sought the NIA's stance on MP Rashid Engineer's bail plea in a terror-funding case. His lawyer argued the bail application has been pending for an extended period, causing parliamentary representation issues. The court has asked the NIA for a status report.

The legal proceedings surrounding Rashid Engineer, a Jammu and Kashmir MP, have reached a stalemate as the Delhi High Court sought the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) response to his bail plea. The case, centered on allegations of terror funding, has faced delays amid jurisdictional disputes.

Represented by senior advocate N Hariharan, Engineer's plea argues for expedited court proceedings as the continued custody leaves his parliamentary constituency unrepresented. The legal ambiguity over jurisdiction has added complexity, causing a prolonged delay in the trial process.

The NIA, along with the Enforcement Directorate, has pursued cases linking Engineer to high-profile figures like Hafiz Saeed. Awaiting the court's directive, Rashid remains detained under charges related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

