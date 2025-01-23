Tragedy Strikes: Teen Stabbed in Mangolpuri Altercation
Nineteen-year-old Lucky was fatally stabbed following an altercation in Mangolpuri. After identifying the assailants to his brother, Lucky was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have apprehended two suspects aged around 18. An investigation is underway.
A 19-year-old man named Lucky was fatally stabbed following an altercation in Mangolpuri, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when Lucky returned home with multiple stab wounds. Before collapsing, he named the attackers to his brother, who later alerted the police. Lucky was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered based on eyewitness accounts and the medico-legal certificate.
Preliminary investigations suggest an argument with the accused a few days earlier led to the fatal attack, according to a senior police officer. Police have since detained two suspects, both aged around 18, as the investigation progresses.
