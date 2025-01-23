Mystery Deepens in Disappearance of Young Navy Officer

A 26-year-old Navy officer, Sourav Kumar Patra, has been missing since Sunday. He was last observed disembarking from a train at Ichchapuram railway station, Andhra Pradesh, and then leaving in an autorickshaw, a police official confirmed.

Patra, originally from Berhampur in Odisha, was en route to his duty post at a Naval unit in Kochi, Kerala. He left home early Sunday morning, with plans to catch a flight from Visakhapatnam to Kochi.

His family reported him missing on Wednesday after failed contact attempts. Police investigations revealed Patra boarded a train to Ichchapuram and later took an autorickshaw. His voter ID was found at Lanjipalli, Berhampur, but he has not reached Kochi, prompting two police cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)