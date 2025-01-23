Mystery Deepens in Disappearance of Young Navy Officer
Sourav Kumar Patra, a 26-year-old Navy officer, went missing after leaving for duty in Kerala. Last seen in Ichchapuram, Andhra Pradesh, he deboarded a train and took an autorickshaw. Police have launched investigations with two cases registered, while his family seeks urgent tracing.
- Country:
- India
A 26-year-old Navy officer, Sourav Kumar Patra, has been missing since Sunday. He was last observed disembarking from a train at Ichchapuram railway station, Andhra Pradesh, and then leaving in an autorickshaw, a police official confirmed.
Patra, originally from Berhampur in Odisha, was en route to his duty post at a Naval unit in Kochi, Kerala. He left home early Sunday morning, with plans to catch a flight from Visakhapatnam to Kochi.
His family reported him missing on Wednesday after failed contact attempts. Police investigations revealed Patra boarded a train to Ichchapuram and later took an autorickshaw. His voter ID was found at Lanjipalli, Berhampur, but he has not reached Kochi, prompting two police cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Dynamic Roadshow Ignites Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi's Visionary Roadshow in Andhra Pradesh Sparks Economic Growth
Modi Unveils Mega Infrastructure Projects in Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh.
PM Modi's Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh with Development and Innovation