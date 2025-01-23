Jordan Treads Carefully Amid West Bank Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed concerns about the potential impact of another conflict in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Safadi highlighted Jordan's economic and social limits in managing additional regional instability.

The Israeli military's latest operation commenced in the troubled city of Jenin on Tuesday, exacerbating fears within Jordan and the broader international community about the prospect of violence spilling over borders.

As the situation unfolds, Jordan remains keen on maintaining stability and preventing further escalation, balancing diplomatic efforts with on-the-ground realities in the region.

