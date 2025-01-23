Jordan Treads Carefully Amid West Bank Tensions
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the country's inability to handle another conflict in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. This statement was made at the World Economic Forum, amidst rising tensions as Israeli forces commenced an operation in Jenin, a city known for volatility.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Amid escalating tensions, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed concerns about the potential impact of another conflict in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Safadi highlighted Jordan's economic and social limits in managing additional regional instability.
The Israeli military's latest operation commenced in the troubled city of Jenin on Tuesday, exacerbating fears within Jordan and the broader international community about the prospect of violence spilling over borders.
As the situation unfolds, Jordan remains keen on maintaining stability and preventing further escalation, balancing diplomatic efforts with on-the-ground realities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
