Trump's Push to Reshape Federal Bureaucracy: A Merit-Based America

Under President Donald Trump, U.S. agencies are forging ahead with initiatives to overhaul the federal bureaucracy, in line with his directive to terminate diversity programs and rescind job offers.

Trump, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, declared the end of DEI programs would restore America to a 'merit-based country.'

The administration's actions include purging diversity resources from websites and disbanding related offices, sparking criticism from civil rights advocates while drawing support from Trump allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)