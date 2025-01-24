Left Menu

Trump's Push to Reshape Federal Bureaucracy: A Merit-Based America

President Donald Trump's administration is implementing orders to reshape the federal bureaucracy by eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. This includes revoking job offers, sidelining officials, and closing DEI offices, as part of a broader campaign targeting federal workforce and promoting a merit-based system.

Updated: 24-01-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 02:12 IST
Under President Donald Trump, U.S. agencies are forging ahead with initiatives to overhaul the federal bureaucracy, in line with his directive to terminate diversity programs and rescind job offers.

Trump, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, declared the end of DEI programs would restore America to a 'merit-based country.'

The administration's actions include purging diversity resources from websites and disbanding related offices, sparking criticism from civil rights advocates while drawing support from Trump allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

