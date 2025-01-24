Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

In a significant legal setback for President Trump's administration, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against an executive order that threatened to curb birthright citizenship in the United States. The Seattle-based judge, John Coughenour, ruled that the order was "blatantly unconstitutional," thus siding with four Democratic-led states challenging its legality.

Signed on Trump's first day back in office, the executive order sought to deny citizenship to children born on American soil whose parents are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. The ruling came after a hearing filled with lawyers, other judges, and state representatives seeking to halt the enforcement of the order.

The decision adds to the existing legal challenges faced by Trump, who plans to appeal. Meanwhile, the Justice Department, defending the policy, insists it is an essential part of addressing immigration issues. Despite resistance, legal experts and Democratic leaders maintain the president's order conflicts starkly with constitutional provisions.

