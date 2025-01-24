Left Menu

Moscow's Drone Defense: Aerial Intrusions Foiled

Moscow's air defence systems intercepted multiple Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the capital. Over a short period, drones were neutralized in three districts, with no reported casualties or damages. The incident involved temporary flight suspensions at Moscow airports, highlighting ongoing aerial tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Updated: 24-01-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:57 IST
On Friday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the city's air defence units successfully intercepted a series of drone attacks launched by Ukraine towards the Russian capital.

According to statements made via the Telegram messaging app, Sobyanin reported that air defence units had thwarted drones in various districts, including Kolomna and Ramenskoye, south-east of the capital. Thankfully, no casualties or damage were reported at these sites, with emergency teams promptly dispatched.

The Russian Defence Ministry had previously declared the downing of 49 Ukrainian drones, mainly over the Kursk region, a sign of heightened aerial military activity along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Such incidents reflect ongoing tensions in the region, with drones also downed in Bryansk, Belgorod, and Crimea.

