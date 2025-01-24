Intercepted Intrusions: Moscow's Defence Vs. Drones

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has confirmed that air defence units effectively intercepted Ukrainian drone attacks targeting multiple areas around the Russian capital. According to his updates on the Telegram platform, attempted drone infiltrations around Kolomna and Ramenskoye districts were thwarted, with no damage or casualties reported.

Further announcements detailed additional interceptions in the Podolsk, Troitsky, and Shchyolkovo districts. Emergency response teams were promptly dispatched to these sites. Russia's aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, noted that after a brief operational suspension, flights at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports resumed, and some flights were redirected to other airfields.

Additional reports from the Ryazan region indicated a house fire caused by drone debris, while unofficial channels showed footage of fires and claimed damage to infrastructure. The Russian Defence Ministry reported destroying 49 Ukrainian drones, predominantly in the Kursk region, hinting at broader security concerns in the border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)