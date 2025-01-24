Justice Served: Death Sentence in Chilling Shenzhen Stabbing

In a significant development, a Chinese court in Shenzhen has sentenced a man to death for the brutal stabbing of a Japanese boy, as reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency. The victim, a 10-year-old Japanese national, succumbed to his injuries following the attack in September last year.

The assailant, a 44-year-old man named Zhong, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. This tragic incident coincided with a historical date, the anniversary of the 1931 China-Japan conflict, raising concerns over diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Authorities have classified this act as an accidental and isolated event, with no motive disclosed. This case marks the second attack on Japanese nationals in China last year, underlining ongoing safety concerns for Japanese educational institutions in the country.

