Left Menu

Justice Served: Death Sentence in Chilling Shenzhen Stabbing

A Chinese court sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing a Japanese boy in Shenzhen. The victim, born to a Japanese father and Chinese mother, was attacked on his way to school. The assailant, identified as Zhong, was arrested last year. Authorities termed it as an accidental isolated incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:41 IST
Justice Served: Death Sentence in Chilling Shenzhen Stabbing

In a significant development, a Chinese court in Shenzhen has sentenced a man to death for the brutal stabbing of a Japanese boy, as reported by Japan's Kyodo news agency. The victim, a 10-year-old Japanese national, succumbed to his injuries following the attack in September last year.

The assailant, a 44-year-old man named Zhong, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. This tragic incident coincided with a historical date, the anniversary of the 1931 China-Japan conflict, raising concerns over diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Authorities have classified this act as an accidental and isolated event, with no motive disclosed. This case marks the second attack on Japanese nationals in China last year, underlining ongoing safety concerns for Japanese educational institutions in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025