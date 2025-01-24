Rajasthan's Administrative Revamp: Formation of New Zila Parishads

The Rajasthan government has greenlit the establishment of zila parishads in eight newly-formed districts, as detailed in an official announcement this Friday.

In an effort to streamline governance, zila parishads will undergo reorganisation in an additional 12 districts to optimize administrative operations.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is spearheading this initiative, ensuring that all necessary resources and amenities are allocated effectively to fortify the new administrative framework, in accordance with the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)