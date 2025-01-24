Left Menu

Rajasthan's Administrative Revamp: Formation of New Zila Parishads

The Rajasthan government approved the creation of zila parishads in eight new districts and the reorganisation in 12 others. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration is focused on ensuring resources and facilities for these administrative structures, based on the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act. The move follows previous attempts by the Gehlot government.

Updated: 24-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:34 IST
The Rajasthan government has greenlit the establishment of zila parishads in eight newly-formed districts, as detailed in an official announcement this Friday.

In an effort to streamline governance, zila parishads will undergo reorganisation in an additional 12 districts to optimize administrative operations.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is spearheading this initiative, ensuring that all necessary resources and amenities are allocated effectively to fortify the new administrative framework, in accordance with the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

