Rajasthan's Administrative Revamp: Formation of New Zila Parishads
The Rajasthan government approved the creation of zila parishads in eight new districts and the reorganisation in 12 others. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration is focused on ensuring resources and facilities for these administrative structures, based on the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act. The move follows previous attempts by the Gehlot government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has greenlit the establishment of zila parishads in eight newly-formed districts, as detailed in an official announcement this Friday.
In an effort to streamline governance, zila parishads will undergo reorganisation in an additional 12 districts to optimize administrative operations.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is spearheading this initiative, ensuring that all necessary resources and amenities are allocated effectively to fortify the new administrative framework, in accordance with the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Blocks 9/11 Plea Deal
The Biden administration succeeds in temporarily blocking a plea deal for the accused mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, reports AP.
Biden Administration Tempers 9/11 Mastermind Plea Deal
Turkey's Diplomatic Hopes Under Trump Administration
Biden Administration Delays Enforcement on Nippon Steel's U.S. Bid