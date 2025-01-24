Trump's Government Shake-up: Massive Federal Firings Loom

In a significant overhaul of the U.S. government structure, President Donald Trump has rapidly begun the process of removing and reallocating federal employees. These sweeping changes come merely days into his new term, aiming to fulfill campaign promises to reduce government size and ensure loyalty to his political objectives.

Key institutions like the National Security Council and the Justice Department have seen significant personnel changes. Trump's actions have left many federal workers anxious about their job security, as an executive order now reclassifies job statuses, making it easier for terminations to occur.

The reorganization, which has placed diversity offices on leave and led to numerous high-profile dismissals, has sent ripples of concern through government ranks and public sector unions, highlighting tensions between career civil servants and the administration's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)