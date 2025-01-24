Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles National Drug Syndicate in Major Bust

Delhi Police arrested three individuals, seizing 512 grams of smack worth Rs 2.70 crore, dismantling a national drug syndicate. They also seized Rs 5.1 lakh in cash. The operation aims to curb illegal activities during Delhi assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:07 IST
Delhi Police Dismantles National Drug Syndicate in Major Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals and dismantled a national drug syndicate, seizing 512 grams of smack valued at Rs 2.70 crore, an official confirmed on Friday.

Additionally, police managed to seize Rs 5.1 lakh in cash from the suspects' possession, highlighting the financial scale of the illegal operation.

This bust is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing unlawful activities amid the ongoing Delhi assembly elections, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025