Delhi Police Dismantles National Drug Syndicate in Major Bust
Delhi Police arrested three individuals, seizing 512 grams of smack worth Rs 2.70 crore, dismantling a national drug syndicate. They also seized Rs 5.1 lakh in cash. The operation aims to curb illegal activities during Delhi assembly polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals and dismantled a national drug syndicate, seizing 512 grams of smack valued at Rs 2.70 crore, an official confirmed on Friday.
Additionally, police managed to seize Rs 5.1 lakh in cash from the suspects' possession, highlighting the financial scale of the illegal operation.
This bust is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing unlawful activities amid the ongoing Delhi assembly elections, according to the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- drug syndicate
- smack
- Rs 2.70 crore
- seized
- bust
- illegal activities
- elections
- Pushpa
- Ricky
Advertisement