Delhi Police Dismantles National Drug Syndicate in Major Bust

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals and dismantled a national drug syndicate, seizing 512 grams of smack valued at Rs 2.70 crore, an official confirmed on Friday.

Additionally, police managed to seize Rs 5.1 lakh in cash from the suspects' possession, highlighting the financial scale of the illegal operation.

This bust is part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing unlawful activities amid the ongoing Delhi assembly elections, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)