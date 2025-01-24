Opposition Protests Over JPC Rushing Waqf Bill Process
Opposition members of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf Amendment Bill have accused the chairman of rushing proceedings, asking that upcoming meetings be postponed. They insist on a probe into the chairman's actions, which they claim are influenced by external forces, compromising fair parliamentary practices.
Opposition members from the Joint Committee of Parliament wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, demanding a pause on the Waqf Amendment Bill proceedings. The call to action seeks transparency from the committee's chairman, Jagdambika Pal, to prevent rushed amendments.
Recently suspended members from various parties, including the Congress and DMK, insist on a Supreme Court-supervised investigation, accusing the chairman of bias. They argue that the amendments influence significant land and legal interests across India, demanding fairness in the legislative process.
Parliamentary dynamics show tension as opposition voices, led by figures like Asaduddin Owaisi and Gaurav Gogoi, vocalize against procedural shortcuts ahead of the Delhi elections. With stakes high, they urge procedural adherence and an inclusive dialogue on the contentious bill.
