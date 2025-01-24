Tragedy Strikes Bhandara: Blast Claims Eight Lives
A devastating blast at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra resulted in the death of eight individuals. The explosion, reported on Friday morning, has raised concerns and calls for accountability. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the casualties while investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A grave tragedy unfolded in Bhandara, Maharashtra, when a blast at an ordnance factory claimed the lives of eight individuals. The devastating explosion occurred on Friday morning, casting a shadow over the community.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the fatalities, sparking widespread concern and prompting calls for immediate action and accountability. Investigations have commenced to unravel the cause of this catastrophic event.
Authorities are working diligently to ensure a comprehensive probe into the incident, as grieving families await answers and justice for their lost loved ones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhandara
- blast
- ordnance
- factory
- Nitin Gadkari
- Maharashtra
- casualties
- investigation
- explosion
- tragedy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home
Avian Influenza Hits Maharashtra Wildlife: A Cautionary Tale
Justice Demanded: Alleged Failures in Maharashtra's Governance
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra Murder Case Sparks Political and Caste Tensions