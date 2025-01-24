Tragedy Strikes Bhandara: Blast Claims Eight Lives

A grave tragedy unfolded in Bhandara, Maharashtra, when a blast at an ordnance factory claimed the lives of eight individuals. The devastating explosion occurred on Friday morning, casting a shadow over the community.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the fatalities, sparking widespread concern and prompting calls for immediate action and accountability. Investigations have commenced to unravel the cause of this catastrophic event.

Authorities are working diligently to ensure a comprehensive probe into the incident, as grieving families await answers and justice for their lost loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)