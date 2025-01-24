Tragedy in Karachi: Indian Fisherman Dies in Pakistani Jail
An Indian fisherman named Babu, detained in a Karachi jail despite completing his sentence, has died. He was the eighth Indian fisherman to die in Pakistan in two years. The Indian government continues to advocate for the release of 180 Indian fishermen held in Pakistani jails.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:23 IST
Tragedy struck as an Indian fisherman, Babu, passed away while still in custody at Karachi jail, despite having served his sentence, according to official reports on Friday.
Babu's death marks the eighth tragic incident involving Indian fishermen in Pakistan over the past two years, highlighting the ongoing issue of detained fishermen between the two countries.
With 180 Indian fishermen currently awaiting release from Pakistani jails after completing their sentences, India has been consistently urging Pakistan for their prompt release to prevent further such tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
