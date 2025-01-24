Political Scuffle in Pune: NC Filed in Traffic Tussle
A non-cognisable (NC) case was filed in Pune involving Hemant Bagul, son of a Congress leader, and a motorcyclist, Fayaz Sayyad. The incident happened at Mangalwar Peth traffic signal. Both parties filed complaints, with video evidence showing a scuffle and allegations exchanged.
A minor traffic incident in Pune took a serious turn as a non-cognisable case was registered involving the son of a Congress leader. Hemant Bagul, son of former deputy mayor Aba Bagul, allegedly slapped a motorcyclist after their vehicles made contact, according to police sources.
The clash occurred on Tuesday at a Mangalwar Peth traffic signal. A video clip that circulated online shows the motorcycle sandwiched between two cars, unable to maintain balance as a car door swings open, inadvertently leading the bike to brush against Bagul's car.
Conflicting claims have been made, with Fayaz Sayyad accusing Bagul of abuse and assault, while Bagul alleges Sayyad threatened him. The Bundgarden police have registered NC cases based on complaints from both parties involved in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
