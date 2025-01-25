Ceasefire Talks: Hope for Lebanon's Stability
The U.S. has called for a ceasefire extension in Lebanon, emphasizing the need for continued withdrawal of Israeli forces. Despite progress, forces will remain beyond the agreed deadline as the ceasefire terms are not fully met. All parties aim to curb Hezbollah's influence in the region.
The United States emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire extension in Lebanon, expressing satisfaction as the Israeli military begins its withdrawal from central regions. However, Israeli forces are set to remain in the southern parts of Lebanon beyond the 60-day ceasefire deadline due to incomplete deal implementation, according to the Israeli prime minister's office.
Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, articulated the shared goal of preventing Hezbollah from threatening the people of Lebanon and its neighbors. To achieve this, Hughes underscored the necessity for a temporary ceasefire extension. "We are pleased that the IDF has started the withdrawal from the central regions, and we continue to work closely with our regional partners to finalize the extension," he stated.
International stakeholders are working together to solidify peace terms, ensuring stability in Lebanon while curbing militant influences.
