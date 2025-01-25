Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Over 900 Awarded Gallantry and Service Medals

A total of 942 police, fire, and civil defence personnel received gallantry and service medals on the eve of Republic Day. This includes awards for gallant actions in various regions, with distinctions for services rendered in challenging environments. The awards celebrate acts of bravery and distinguished service.

Updated: 25-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a significant recognition of bravery and service, 942 personnel from police, fire, and civil defence sectors have been awarded various categories of gallantry and service medals. This announcement, made by the government on Saturday, honors those who have demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication.

Among the awarded, 95 were given gallantry medals with recipients deployed in regions such as Left Wing Extremism areas, Jammu and Kashmir, and the northeast. Their courageous actions in these challenging territories earned them this prestigious recognition, as announced by the Union home ministry.

Additionally, President's Medals for Distinguished Service and Medals for Meritorious Service were conferred upon many for exemplary contributions in safeguarding life and property, showing devotion to duty, and fulfilling service obligations. Police personnel stood out among the recipients, highlighting their essential role in maintaining security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

