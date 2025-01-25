Honoring Heroes: Over 900 Awarded Gallantry and Service Medals

In a significant recognition of bravery and service, 942 personnel from police, fire, and civil defence sectors have been awarded various categories of gallantry and service medals. This announcement, made by the government on Saturday, honors those who have demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication.

Among the awarded, 95 were given gallantry medals with recipients deployed in regions such as Left Wing Extremism areas, Jammu and Kashmir, and the northeast. Their courageous actions in these challenging territories earned them this prestigious recognition, as announced by the Union home ministry.

Additionally, President's Medals for Distinguished Service and Medals for Meritorious Service were conferred upon many for exemplary contributions in safeguarding life and property, showing devotion to duty, and fulfilling service obligations. Police personnel stood out among the recipients, highlighting their essential role in maintaining security.

(With inputs from agencies.)