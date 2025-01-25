Left Menu

Transforming Kalyana Karnataka: A Grassroots Governance Revolution

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge highlighted the 'Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Fellowship,' a pioneering initiative in rural governance. Young graduates engage with the administration in Kalyana Karnataka, rejuvenating community services. Fellows have reopened orphanages and improved waste management, illustrating effective local governance innovation.

The 'Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Fellowship' program, introduced by Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, is making waves as a first-of-its-kind effort to boost local governance in India.

Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized its role in empowering Kalyana Karnataka's youth to engage with district administration and improve governance in underserved areas.

Within months, fellows reopened neglected orphanages and enhanced waste management in Gram Panchayats, underscoring a significant shift in community management and advocacy for educational initiatives like the 'Book Nest.'

