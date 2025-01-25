Left Menu

Massive Phensedyl Seizure Foils Smuggling Operation

A major bust by the Border Security Force uncovered 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup worth Rs 1.4 crore hidden in underground storage tanks near the India-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal. The operation is aimed at combating smuggling activities in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:32 IST
  • India

The Border Security Force's recent operation thwarted a significant smuggling attempt near the India-Bangladesh Border, leading to the seizure of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup.

According to a statement released on Saturday, the seizure, valued at Rs 1.4 crore, was made following a tip-off and intensive raid carried out in Majdia town, Nadia district.

This discovery is viewed as a major disruption to smuggling activities in the region, with storage tanks cleverly concealed under dense vegetation and haphazard structures. Authorities are delving deeper into the network of individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

