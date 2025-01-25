Massive Phensedyl Seizure Foils Smuggling Operation

The Border Security Force's recent operation thwarted a significant smuggling attempt near the India-Bangladesh Border, leading to the seizure of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup.

According to a statement released on Saturday, the seizure, valued at Rs 1.4 crore, was made following a tip-off and intensive raid carried out in Majdia town, Nadia district.

This discovery is viewed as a major disruption to smuggling activities in the region, with storage tanks cleverly concealed under dense vegetation and haphazard structures. Authorities are delving deeper into the network of individuals involved.

