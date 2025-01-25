Mumbai Police Probe Complexities in Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case

Mumbai Police are broadening their investigation into the stabbing of renowned actor Saif Ali Khan, with suspicions that more than one person could be implicated in the crime. The probe intensified following the arrest of a Bangladeshi national from Thane.

The accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has been uncooperative according to officials. Authorities are attempting to ascertain the source of the weapon used during the attack and have sent blood samples to a Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

In his statement, Saif Ali Khan revealed that the attacker demanded a ransom and assaulted his nanny before fleeing after stabbing him. The incident left the actor with severe injuries, necessitating emergency surgery. Investigators continue to gather evidence as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)