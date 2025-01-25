Left Menu

Congress Promises Free Buddhist Pilgrimage in Delhi

The Congress party has pledged free pilgrimages for Buddhist sites in Delhi if elected, criticizing current government neglect. Former MP Udit Raj emphasized the need for inclusivity in Delhi's pilgrimage schemes, highlighting ignored Buddhist sites. The initiative aims to uplift Dalits and include Bahujan Samaj places of worship.

Congress Promises Free Buddhist Pilgrimage in Delhi
The Congress party, on Saturday, vowed to introduce free 'tirth yatra' for Buddhist sites in Delhi if they win the upcoming assembly elections. Former MP Udit Raj pointed out the absence of such schemes and asserted that their government would rectify this oversight.

At a press conference, Raj accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting Dalit worship sites and revealed Congress's goal to uplift Dalits by guaranteeing their inclusion in government-supported pilgrimages.

Additionally, Congress leaders demanded financial support for Buddhist monks and criticized the current administration for failing to implement the Rehri Patti Livelihood Protection Act 2014, which protects street vendors' rights.

