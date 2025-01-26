Left Menu

Shocking Murder of Advocate Sparks Outrage in Baidolia

A 50-year-old advocate, Chandrashekhar Yadav, was kidnapped, beaten, and killed in Basti district, allegedly by his brother-in-law over a divorce settlement dispute. The main accused, Ranjit Yadav, has been arrested. The incident has caused an uproar among the local advocate community.

  India

An advocate, Chandrashekhar Yadav, aged 50, was reportedly kidnapped and killed in a heinous crime that has sent shockwaves throughout the community. The incident occurred in Basti district's Baidolia Ajaib, where Yadav was abducted and later found dead, allegedly at the hands of his own brother-in-law.

The police revealed that Yadav was kidnapped while returning from a 'Thana Samadhan Diwas' event in Kaptanganj. The accused, driving a Scorpio, beat him severely before running him over with the vehicle, leaving him for dead in Walterganj area.

Tensions were already high due to a contentious divorce case Yadav was handling between his sister and her husband, Ranjit Yadav. The motive behind the murder is believed to be a financial dispute related to the divorce settlement. The arrest of main suspect Ranjit Yadav has been confirmed, with further arrests expected as police intensify their investigation.

