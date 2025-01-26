Fortress Capital: Delhi's Republic Day Security Setup Unveiled

The national capital turns into a fortress as mega-security measures are put in place for Republic Day, with over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and over 70,000 police personnel deployed across Delhi to ensure the event's safety.

A meticulous six-layered security protocol, involving 15,000 personnel in the New Delhi district, includes the installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition and video analytics, alongside anti-drone systems to monitor and manage aerial threats over a four-kilometre radius.

Key routes will see restricted traffic movements, with a complete prohibition on cross-traffic along specific paths, including Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. Additional measures like commandoes, quick reaction teams, and specialized police zones ensure comprehensive coverage for the event.

