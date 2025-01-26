Fortress Capital: Delhi's Republic Day Security Setup Unveiled
On Republic Day, Delhi is under intense security with over 70 paramilitary companies and 70,000 police personnel. A six-layer security system featuring 15,000 personnel is initiated in New Delhi, involving facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and traffic restrictions to ensure a smooth parade. Additional security measures are enforced across the capital.
The national capital turns into a fortress as mega-security measures are put in place for Republic Day, with over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and over 70,000 police personnel deployed across Delhi to ensure the event's safety.
A meticulous six-layered security protocol, involving 15,000 personnel in the New Delhi district, includes the installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition and video analytics, alongside anti-drone systems to monitor and manage aerial threats over a four-kilometre radius.
Key routes will see restricted traffic movements, with a complete prohibition on cross-traffic along specific paths, including Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. Additional measures like commandoes, quick reaction teams, and specialized police zones ensure comprehensive coverage for the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
